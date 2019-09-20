The USC Trojans are looking to make their stay outside the AP Top 25 a quick one.
With a loss to BYU last week, the 2-1 Trojans fell into the ranks of the unranked. Now back at home though, they have a big chance to get back on track Friday night against No. 10 Utah.
The Utes are an interesting bunch. They have a well-rounded squad, but through their three victories so far this season, they’ve played relatively soft competition. USC easily represents Utah’s biggest challenge this season, so this is a big statement game for both sides.
Here’s how to watch Friday’s Utah-USC game.
When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images