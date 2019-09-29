The NFC North is shaping up to be a rather crazy battle, and their is plenty at stake as the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears get set for Week 4 action.
Both teams sit at 2-1 in a currently crowded division where every team has a winning record thus far. Chicago took both matchups against the Vikings last season.
But the Vikings have a strong running game with Dalvin Cook. Will that be enough to top Chicago’s stingy defense? We’ll soon find out.
Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Bears:
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images