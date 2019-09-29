Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFC North is shaping up to be a rather crazy battle, and their is plenty at stake as the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears get set for Week 4 action.

Both teams sit at 2-1 in a currently crowded division where every team has a winning record thus far. Chicago took both matchups against the Vikings last season.

But the Vikings have a strong running game with Dalvin Cook. Will that be enough to top Chicago’s stingy defense? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Bears:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images