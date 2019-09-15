Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may only be mid-September, but there’s a huge game with potential playoff implications going down in Green Bay.

Division games obviously are important any time of the year, but the Packers and Minnesota Vikings will have their chances to jump out ahead of the North pack Sunday afternoon when they do battle at Lambeau Field after each won their season openers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense appeared to still be working out the kinks, but the Green Bay defense lifted it to an impressive Week 1 win on the road in Chicago. The Vikings, meanwhile, rode a healthy Dalvin Cook to a decisive win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

