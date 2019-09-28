How high can the Notre Dame Fighting Irish bounce back?
Notre Dame will host the University of Virginia on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in a college football Week 5 game. Notre Dame (3-1) hopes to rebound from last weekend’s agonizing loss to Georgia, its first regular-season setback since November 2017, while Virginia (3-0) looks to extend its unbeaten start to the season.
Virginia and Notre Dame both have impressive defenses, so points likely will be hard to come by in this potentially physical contest.
Here’s how to watch the Virginia-Notre Dame Game:
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images