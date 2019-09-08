Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was intensely ridiculed for his actions in Oakland, and deservedly so. But maybe it all was just part of the superstar’s plan.

Brown’s tenure with the Raiders was over before it started, as the veteran wide receiver was released by the team Saturday afternoon. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection wasn’t long for the open market, as he reportedly signed with the New England Patriots mere hours after being axed by the Silver and Black.

As more and more news regarding the Brown saga comes to light, his signing with the Patriots is being viewed by many as a conspiracy. The 31-year-old reportedly consulted social media experts to accelerate his Raiders release, and it seems like Foxboro always was going to be his landing spot once he broke free. Brown now finds himself in an ideal situation, and Von Miller can’t help but give kudos to the WR for taking matters into his own hands.

“Mastermind,” Miller wrote in the comment section.

Brown will have to wait a bit before he makes his Patriots debut, as he won’t be active Sunday night when New England opens its regular-season slate. It’s safe to say AB will be heavily invested in the Pats’ Week 1 clash, though, as they’ll be pitted against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images