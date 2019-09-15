Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown had every reason to be all smiles Sunday afternoon.

Brown’s Patriots debut was a successful one, as he collected four catches for 56 yards, including his first touchdown with New England. While the star wideout surely must have been excited to make an impact in his first game with his new team, he seemed to be even happier for his teammates’ success.

New England’s 43-0 destruction of the Miami Dolphins included two interceptions returned for touchdowns. After Stephon Gilmore found the end zone for the first time in his career, Jamie Collins followed suit less than two minutes later. Collins’ pick-six really got a rise out of AB, who grinned from ear to ear and joyfully crossed his arms as the veteran linebacker scored.

You can check out Brown’s celebration here.

Given how dominant the Patriots have looked through the first two weeks of the campaign, Brown and his teammates are poised to do a quite a bit of celebrating as the season unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images