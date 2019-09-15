Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots didn’t waste any time ingretiating Antonio Brown into their offense.

Brown, who is making his Patriots debut Sunday, was Tom Brady’s favorite target over the course of New England’s opening drive against the Miami Dolphins, which concluded with Sony Michel’s first touchdown of the season. The star wide receiver corraled three catches for 36 yards as the visitors methodically worked their way up field for the game’s opening score.

AB’s first catch in a Patriots uniform came on Brady’s first pass of the game, which saw New England’s QB find his new target for 18 yards. Brady found Brown for a 10-yard gain two plays later, followed by an 8-yard connection two plays after that.

You can watch all three of Brown’s catches, as well as Michel’s score, in the Twitter thread here.

Brown was anticipated to have a big role in the Patriots’ offense Sunday, as he reportedly put together a great first week of practice in Foxboro.

So far, so good.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images