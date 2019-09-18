Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The TB-AB connection is off and running.

The Patriots wasted no time mixing in Antonio Brown, as the star wideout hauled in three catches on New England’s opening drive against the Miami Dolphins. Brown also found the endzone in his Patriots debut, corraling a 20-yard dart from Tom Brady shortly before halftime at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots’ official Twitter account on Tuesday shared a nearly four-minute clip of the best sights and sounds from the team’s thrashing of the Fins. Included in the video was an exchange between Brown and Brady after connecting for their first touchdown together.

“I love you, baby. Great throw,” Brown told Brady.

“Way to go. Way to go, baby,” Brady replied to Brown on the sideline.

You can watch all the highlights in the video below:

The touchdowns, the interceptions, the celebrations. Relive all the excitement from Sunday's victory in Miami. pic.twitter.com/wjPVLXpgcq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2019

New England is poised for another lopsided outcome Sunday afternoon when it hosts the New York Jets, who’ve been absolutely ravaged by injuries to start the season.

