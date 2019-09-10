Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional athletes, especially those of incredibly high fame, probably aren’t big on interacting with fans while driving on the highway.

Well, Antonio Brown isn’t like most people. That much has been clear for a while now.

Brown, who finalized his deal with the New England Patriots on Monday, took time to interact with a fan while he was driving near Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The scene was captured on a video and shared on Twitter by user MalarneyJohn.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

It’s tough make out exactly what Brown says, but we definitely made out the words “gratitude,” “respect,” and “let’s go.”

Brown is on track to make his team debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images