Interceptions don’t come much easier than the one J.C. Jackson corraled Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

The New England cornerback was the beneficiary of an absolutely dreadful throw by Josh Allen late in the first quarter of Patriots-Bills. With Buffalo already trailing its AFC East division rival 13-0, Allen dropped back and recklessly launched a deep ball intended for well-covered Zay Jones, which effectively landed in Jackson’s lap.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who spent 10 seasons in various roles on the Patriots coaching staff, wasn’t at all thrilled with Allen’s ugly pick. Daboll was spotted giving the second-year signal-caller an earful on the sideline and appeared to angrily tell Allen to use his head.

You can watch it all unfold in the video here.

Daboll must have been pleased with what he saw on Allen’s first drive of the second half, however. The Bills QB was a perfect 6-for-6 and capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush to trim New England’s lead to 13-10.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images