The Boston Red Sox got significant contributes from Christian Vazquez on Sunday.

The 29-year-old catcher hit a 358-foot grand slam for his 20th home run of the season, giving Boston a 5-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Check it out:

First career grand slam for Christian Vázquez! pic.twitter.com/TdIbuwsMqn — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2019

His first career grand slam is a continuation of Vazquez’s impressive year at the plate. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native has career highs in home runs, RBI and doubles this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images