The Red Sox may be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but that’s not stopping Boston from setting milestones.

A number of players have had career years for the Sox, including Christian Vazquez, who continued to tear the cover off the ball Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers.

And he did so in a big, historic way.

The catcher belted a two-run shot out of Globe Life Park in the top of the third inning. The blast not only gave Boston a 5-3 lead, it marked a new franchise record for home runs hit in a season. Vazquez’s homer was No. 239 on the season, beating the record of 238 set back in 2003.

Take a look:

And just like that the Red Sox take a two-run lead! 😈 https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/We8UBRJZqN — NESN (@NESN) September 26, 2019

That was Vazquez’s 23rd long ball this year.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images