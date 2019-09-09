Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He’s baaaack.

David Ortiz made his first public appearance since being shot in his native Dominican Republic in June, and he did so in a big way.

The Boston Red Sox legend, wearing his signature 34 jersey and a pair sunglasses, threw out the first pitch prior to Monday’s finale against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Former Sox catcher Jason Varitek caught the pitch.

The Fenway Faithful, of course, greeted the former slugger with a rousing ovation as Ortiz waved to the crowd to amp them up and delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking his former teammates, as well members of the Yankees for keeping his spirits high during his recovery.

Take a look:

It’s good to see you back, Big Papi.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images