If the New England Patriots’ defense plays with an extra pep in their step Sunday afternoon, Devin McCourty might be to thank.

The veteran safety, as he typically does on gamedays, rallied up his defensive teammates prior to kickoff for a lively pregame speech. McCourty’s message ahead of the Patriots’ Week 4 clash with the undefeated Buffalo Bills? To “remember your story.”

You can check out McCourty’s full pump-up speech in the video below.

McCourty and Co. will need to be at their best at New Era Field if the Patriots hope to improve to 4-0. Second-year signal-caller Josh Allen can be a matchup nightmare, a notion New England’s coaches made abundantly clear in the week leading up to this matchup between AFC East rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images