The Boston Bruins looked regular-season ready in the final game of the preseason — especially Jake DeBrusk.

The third-year winger had a final preseason game to be proud of as he notched a hat trick in the 8-2 finale against the Chicago Blackhawks. The entire team excelled, but both DeBrusk and David Pastrnak’s hat tricks certainly were good ways to head into the regular season.

DeBrusk notched his first goal of the game on an absolute beauty, hitting a backhand top shelf to kick off the scoring for the Black and Gold in the first. He added his second later in the same period, tipping in a shot by Torey Krug for a power-play goal. He finished off the hat trick by tapping in the feed from Charlie Coyle, scoring the team’s eighth and final goal of the afternoon.

The Bruins’ next action will be the season opener against the Stars in Dallas on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images