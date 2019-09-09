Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s new teammates can’t help but be locked in at game time.

The U.S. men’s national basketball team forward shared a series of dazzling handshakes with his teammates Monday prior to their 2019 FIBA World Cup game against Brazil. Cameras were trained on Brown, as he performed personalized handshakes with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

Chances are, Brown has individualized handshakes with each of his teammates.

Brown went on to score 11 to help Team USA top Brazil 89-73 in the second medal round. The U.S. finished atop Group K and advanced to the World Cup medal quarterfinals with the win, also earning automatic qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images