FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ 2019 season is off to a great start.

Moments after unfurling banner No. 6, New England’s first touchdown of the season was a 20-yarder from Tom Brady to Josh Gordon, who dodged a handful of defenders as he danced into the end zone with 3:08 left in the first.

Take a look:

And just like that, the Pats led the Steelers 7-0.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports images