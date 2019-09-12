Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Players report to Boston Bruins training camp on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have fun at the team’s annual golf tournament.

Two Bruins in particular, however, had more fun than most.

Defensemen Kevan Miller and John Moore drove around The International Golf Club in a cart loaded with air horns and exploding golf balls. Thankfully, the team was able to capture footage of their antics, which was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Check it out:

Air horns. Exploding golf balls. And plenty of shenanigans. No one was safe at this year's golf tourney. KM86 | JM27 | #NHLBruins ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/LF67WlJdc3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 11, 2019

This is the content we love with the season right around the corner.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images