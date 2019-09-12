Players report to Boston Bruins training camp on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have fun at the team’s annual golf tournament.
Two Bruins in particular, however, had more fun than most.
Defensemen Kevan Miller and John Moore drove around The International Golf Club in a cart loaded with air horns and exploding golf balls. Thankfully, the team was able to capture footage of their antics, which was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
Check it out:
This is the content we love with the season right around the corner.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images