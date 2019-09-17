Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Usually an opposing player will receive a standing ovation from the visiting crowd if they played for the home team or made some sort of significant impact during their time there.

Mike Yastrzemski’s case, however, is a bit different.

The Giants outfielder was in town Tuesday to join San Francisco in a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Yastrzemski originally was drafted by Boston in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft, but opted to not sign with the team and instead enroll at Vanderbilt.

So while he never donned a Red Sox uniform, he holds a special place in Boston’s heart due to his grandfather: Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

The name “Yastrzemski” had not been announced at Fenway Park since 1983. But that changed in the first inning of Tuesday’s game when Mike stepped to the plate and received a standing ovation from the Fenway Faithful.

Take a look:

For the first time in 36 years, Yaz steps to the plate at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/DW5JDbfglX — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 17, 2019

Awesome.

We’re pretty sure he’ll remember this day for a long, long time.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images