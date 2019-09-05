Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox may have been delayed due to weather, but Mookie Betts sure was ready to go regardless.

After Wednesday’s game was pushed back about an hour, Betts gave the Red Sox a quick lead in the bottom of the first, drilling the first pitch he saw into the Green Monster.

Take a look:

That’s one way to get things started — unless you’re Jose Berrios, that is.

The home run breaks an 0-for-8 stretch for Betts at the plate and gives him 24 long balls on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images