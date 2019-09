Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts is starting to make a habit of this

The Boston Red Sox right fielder and leadoff man got things going quickly against the Toronto Blue Jays, turning on the first pitch of the game and clubbing it off the left field foul pole to make it 1-0.

Take a look:

Betts did the same thing less than a week ago against the Minnesota Twins.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images