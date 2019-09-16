Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another week, another New England Patriots locker room celebration video.

(For those keeping score at home, that’s seven weeks in a row, including last season.)

The Patriots earned a dominant 43-0 win over the hapless Miami Dolphins on Sunday to move to 2-0 on the season. Be it the suffocating defense, new-look offense or ability to battle through oppressive temperatures, the Patriots sure looked impressive in their Week 2 victory.

During the team’s postgame celebration, head coach Bill Belichick credited his players for dealing with the elements.

“I know we emptied the tank down here,” Bill Belichick said. “It looks like we’re in decent condition.”

Follow the link in the tweet below to watch New England’s locker room celebration:

How do we feel about moving to 2-0? Awww yeah: https://t.co/O50Cwh7wCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 16, 2019

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 3 clash with the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images