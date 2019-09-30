Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans might have been underwhelmed by Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, but the players and coaches certainly were pleased with the effort put forth at New Era Field.

The Patriots battled to a 16-10 victory over their AFC East rival, who look far more competent than they have in years past. After the game, New England head coach Bill Belichick praised his players for earning a tough road win.

Follow the link in the tweet below to watch the Patriots’ latest locker room celebration:

"Let's keep fighting, let's keep believing." Inside the locker room after yesterday's win in Buffalo: https://t.co/riTv4kZseh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 30, 2019

So, when will we receive a break from these videos?

Probably not next week, as the 4-0 Patriots are set to face the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images