FOXBORO, Mass. — They’re at it again.
After Josh Gordon scored the Patriots’ first touchdown of the season in the first quarter of Sunday night’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, New England continued to dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 25-yard touchdown from Tom Brady to Phillip Dorsett with 3:49 left in the first half.
It was the Pats’ second touchdown (and extra point) of the evening.
Take a look:
Now, that was a beauty.
Check out tonight’s Patriots vs. Steelers live blog >>
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images