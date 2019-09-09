Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — They’re at it again.

After Josh Gordon scored the Patriots’ first touchdown of the season in the first quarter of Sunday night’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, New England continued to dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 25-yard touchdown from Tom Brady to Phillip Dorsett with 3:49 left in the first half.

It was the Pats’ second touchdown (and extra point) of the evening.

Take a look:

Now, that was a beauty.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images