FOXBORO, Mass. — He’s done it again.
Phillip Dorsett scored his first touchdown of the season on a 25-yarder from Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time, the Patriots wideout nabbed a 58-yard pass in the third for another six points for New England.
Take a look:
An extra point notched by Stephen Gostowski gave the Pats a 27-3 lead over Pittsburgh.
