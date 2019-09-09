Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — He’s done it again.

Phillip Dorsett scored his first touchdown of the season on a 25-yarder from Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time, the Patriots wideout nabbed a 58-yard pass in the third for another six points for New England.

An extra point notched by Stephen Gostowski gave the Pats a 27-3 lead over Pittsburgh.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images