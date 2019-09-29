Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that’s one way to end a season.

The Boston Red Sox were staring down extra innings in game No. 162 of the season Sunday when Rafael Devers lined a single to right field, sending Mookie Betts scampering from first. Instead of stopping at third, however, Betts blew through the stop sign and headed straight for home.

Luckily, a major mental error by Steve Wilkerson allowed him to score the game-winning run. And it sure was a bizarre play.

Check it out:

That’s 2019 for ya.

