Well, that’s one way to end a season.
The Boston Red Sox were staring down extra innings in game No. 162 of the season Sunday when Rafael Devers lined a single to right field, sending Mookie Betts scampering from first. Instead of stopping at third, however, Betts blew through the stop sign and headed straight for home.
Luckily, a major mental error by Steve Wilkerson allowed him to score the game-winning run. And it sure was a bizarre play.
Check it out:
That’s 2019 for ya.
