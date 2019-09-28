The Boston Red Sox were down early to the Baltimore Orioles in their game Saturday afternoon, but two swings of the bat quickly changed that.
Baltimore led 2-0 entering the first inning before Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez got their first swings of the day at Fenway Park.
Bogaerts mashed a two-run shot over the Green Monster to tie the game, and tt wasn’t long before Martinez grabbed the lead for the Red Sox with a solo home run that landed over the Monster, making it 3-2 heading into the second inning.
Check out the two long balls here:
Bogaerts now has 33 homers on the season and Martinez added to his team-leading total, hitting his 36th.
Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images