The Boston Red Sox were down early to the Baltimore Orioles in their game Saturday afternoon, but two swings of the bat quickly changed that.

Baltimore led 2-0 entering the first inning before Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez got their first swings of the day at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts mashed a two-run shot over the Green Monster to tie the game, and tt wasn’t long before Martinez grabbed the lead for the Red Sox with a solo home run that landed over the Monster, making it 3-2 heading into the second inning.

Check out the two long balls here:

The power is on display today! Bogie and J.D. go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/3MCrvA7VDt — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2019

Bogaerts now has 33 homers on the season and Martinez added to his team-leading total, hitting his 36th.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images