Sunday afternoon delivered firsts for a pair of New England Patriots stars.

After collecting three catches on New England’s opening drive against the Miami Dolphins, Antonio Brown corraled his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform, helping his new team pad its lead before halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. Fast forward to the early stages of the fourth quarter, and it was Stephon Gilmore’s turn to make his first trip to the end zone.

The Dolphins, whose offense looked anemic from the get-go, finally began showing some signs of life as it crept toward midfield. The rhythm was short-lived, though, as Ryan Fitzpatrick’s dump-off attempt ended up in the arms of Gilmore, who dashed 54 yards to pay dirt.

Miami, almost incredibly, suffered the same fate on its next drive, as Jamie Collins corralled a deflected pass and returned it 69 yards for a score.

Yup, it’s going to be that kind of season in South Beach.

