We’ve watched this Harry Kane goal many, many times and we’re still not sure how it happened.

Tottenham kicked off Saturday’s Premier League action with a road date against Leicester City. The Foxes appeared to strike first, but the goal was called back by VAR. Later in the first half, following a missed opportunity by Ayoze Perez, Tottenham had a chance of their own moments later in the 29th minute.

From inside the 18-yard box, Son Heung-min dropped a pass to Kane, who was crashing in. Kane got tripped up but somehow managed to keep possession, and as he went tumbling to the ground he was able to get not just a shot off, but an impressive strike to put Tottenham on the board.

Check this out.

That @HKane goal at full speed 👀 pic.twitter.com/AgFVTeWNaq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

That proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC SportsYouTube/NBC Sports