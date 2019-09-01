The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels in disappointing fashion Saturday night, but they’re on the right track to avoid that Sunday.
Boston led 1-0 entering Sunday’s third inning before Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez put a dent in the scoreboard.
Bogaerts smoked a two-run shot to center driving in Rafael Devers, but they didn’t stop there. Martinez stepped in next and did much of the same, crushing a solo bomb to make it 4-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.
Check out the two dingers here:
Bogaerts now has 31 homers on the season, while Martinez upped his team-leading total to 34.
