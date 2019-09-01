Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels in disappointing fashion Saturday night, but they’re on the right track to avoid that Sunday.

Boston led 1-0 entering Sunday’s third inning before Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez put a dent in the scoreboard.

Bogaerts smoked a two-run shot to center driving in Rafael Devers, but they didn’t stop there. Martinez stepped in next and did much of the same, crushing a solo bomb to make it 4-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Check out the two dingers here:

Bogaerts now has 31 homers on the season, while Martinez upped his team-leading total to 34.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images