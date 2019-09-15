Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots never took their foot off the gas pedal Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. It was full-steam ahead from start to finish.

The Patriots utterly dismantled the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 to the tune of a 43-point win. After scoring 13 first-half points, New England really poured it on its division rival in the back end of the contest, including 20 fourth-quarter points.

The reigning champions stayed aggressive even with the game well in hand. Already ahead 37-0, the Patriots began a fourth-quarter drive with a 32-yard pass from Tom Brady to Rex Burkhead and closed it with a 10-yard touchdown reception from James White.

So, why have Brady line up in the shotgun with the rout fully on?

“We’re playing 60 minutes,” Bill Belichick said.

Were the Patriots trying to send a message with their late-game attack?

“No. No. It’s just — no. Just try to play 60 minutes,” Belichick said.

The Patriots didn’t need all 60 minutes to beat the lowly Dolphins, but it never hurts to develop good habits early in the season. New England clearly isn’t going to take any matchup lightly this season, nor is it going to show any mercy, apparently.

