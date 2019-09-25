Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady continues to move up the charts, even at his advanced age.

NFL.com’s David Carr ranks the New England Patriots quarterback No. 5 on his list of the NFL’s top offensive players heading into Week 4. Brady’s shining performance against the New York Jets in Week 3 pushed him one spot higher than his previous position in Carr’s weekly reckoning.

“Even at age 42, it doesn’t matter who is or isn’t on the field for New England,” Carr wrote Tuesday. “Brady will make it work and find a way to win. In Week 3, Brady was without Antonio Brown, who was released two days before Sunday’s game with the Jets, and lost Julian Edelman in the second quarter, but Brady still got it done. Did I mention the run game added all of 68 yards. It was all Brady on offense.”

Talk of Brady’s so-called decline was rife last season, but 2019 will be one of the best of his career, if he maintains his current performance level. He has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 911 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Yet, Brady still trails Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the NFL.com offensive player rankings.

But these spots can change after this, or any given, Sunday.

