Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If it wasn’t for a dominant defensive performance, the Buffalo Bills, not the New England Patriots, would be atop the AFC East standings.

The Patriots’ offense was stagnant outside of two scoring drives. Tom Brady completed just 18-of-39 passes for 150 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He threw for just 3.8 yards per attempt with a 45.9 passer rating.

The Patriots’ rushing attack was similarly ineffective. They ran 23 times for 74 yards with a touchdown, including kneeldowns.

So, who helped the Patriots in their 16-10 win over the Bills?

CB JC JACKSON

The Patriots’ No. 4 cornerback is good enough to start on most other NFL teams. He proved it Sunday with two interceptions. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown by special teamer/wide receiver Matthew Slater. It was the first touchdown of Slater’s NFL career.

Jackson let up one catch on three targets for 3 yards with the two picks.

FS DEVIN MCCOURTY

McCourty picked off another pass Sunday. He now has an interception in each of the Patriots’ first four games of the season. He let up one catch on two targets for 1 yard.

QB JOSH ALLEN

The Patriots largely have Allen to thank for their win. When he wasn’t throwing interceptions, he was eating sacks on third down or tossing errant passes.

Allen was knocked out of the game after a scary hit from cornerback Jonathan Jones in the third quarter that left the QB laying on the turf. He was evaluated for a head injury.

LB KYLE VAN NOY

With Dont’a Hightower out with a shoulder injury, Van Noy was a wrecking ball. He registered two sacks, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Van Noy caused Jamie Collins’ game-clinching interception with a QB hit.

Linebackers John Simon, Collins and Chase Winovich also came up with sacks. Simon also had a QB hit and batted pass.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images