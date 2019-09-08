Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is a Patriot, that much is clear. But the story behind his path to New England remains very much a mystery.

The most popular take seems to be conspiracy. Brown reportedly went as far as consulting with social media experts to help accelerate his release from the Oakland Raiders, and considering how quickly he joined the Patriots upon being cut, it sure appears like New England was the uncontested frontrunner for Brown’s services.

Jason Whitlock, however, isn’t buying this theory. The FOX Sports talking head believes Brown-to-New England simply was a case of Bill Belichick and Co. jumping at an opportunity.

Rosenhaus is spinning his media allies to sell the AB-to-NE move as choreographed. I don't buy Rosenhaus or AB as the choreographers. Check the vid of AB celebrating his release. A Raiders poster hangs behind his head. This is story of Belichick's preparation meeting opportunity. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 8, 2019

While it’s fun you put your investigator hat on and dive into hypotheticals, it ultimately doesn’t matter how Brown ended up in Foxboro. He’s now a part of what already was poised to be a strong Patriots offense, and the reigning Super Bowl champs are that much scarier because of his addition.

