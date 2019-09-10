Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of folks are bullish about the already-good New England Patriots offense now that they’ve added Antonio Brown.

But are we not considering his potential fit (or lack thereof) enough?

Brown is eligible to start playing for the Pats this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and it’s unclear how exactly he’ll be used. With the Pittsburgh Steelers he was the clear-cut top option, but the Patriots offense doesn’t quite work that way. Because of that, it’s no slam dunk that Brown puts up eye-popping numbers on a weekly basis.

That was the crux of Carson Palmer’s argument when asserting Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First” that he is worried about Brown’s fit.

“I don’t like the fit,” the three-time Pro Bowl selection said. “He’s going to have great games where he has 10, 11, 12 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, but then he’s going to have some games where he has three targets and two targets and five targets, and he has to be able to give up those catches, give up those touches and fit into the system.”

You can listen to his full comments here.

Palmer doesn’t present bad points by any stretch. However, Brown has committed to falling in in line with the “Patriot Way,” which means he’ll have to defer to the team benefit over his own. And given his willingness to do that, we’ll have to take him at his word for now.

