The New England Patriots looked spectacular in their season opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, but now they’ll get to add Antonio Brown to their already-impressive arsenal.

The addition of an All-Pro wide receiver presumably will make New England’s defense even more dangerous, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd is a firm believer in the “mutually beneficial” acquisition.

“I think this will work for a year or two, and that’s all Bill Belichick wants,” Cowherd said. “This is really no risk. … This is Darrelle Revis to the Patriots, it’s mutually beneficial. … I don’t see it as a disaster… New England does this. … This is what New England does. New England samples all sorts of personalities and relationships.”

Watch the full clip here:

Cowherd makes a valid point about the importance of organizations in the NFL compared to other professional sports leagues. If things don’t go well, the Patriots will move on from Brown, and if their Week 1 win is any indication, they wouldn’t have many problems in that scenario.

Brown officially became a member of the Patriots on Monday afternoon following a team announcement.

