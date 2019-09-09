Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots looked really good Sunday night, so much so that Cris Carter is ready to declare the race for AFC’s top seed over.

And, honestly, it’s hard to argue with him.

The Patriots dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, earning an impressive 33-3 win to open their 2019 season. And with Antonio Brown due to arrive sometime this week, it’s hard to look at the Patriots as anything other than the favorites in their own conference.

During Monday morning’s “First Things First” episode, co-host Cris Carter heaped praise on the defending Super Bowl champions.

“(The Steelers) were totally outclassed from the beginning,” Carter said. “We didn’t know what New England was gonna do offensively, we didn’t know their wide receiver group … who was going to play. But (the Patriots) decided, ‘Our skill guys are better than your skill guys.’

” … I’m not going to overreact to Week 1, but I’m just going to tell you: Everyone in the AFC is playing for second place. … If (Tom Brady) stays healthy, they’re going to win 14 games.”

"Everyone in the AFC is playing for 2nd place."@criscarter80 reacts to the Patriots 33-3 win over the Steelers pic.twitter.com/iA7rPGZEkr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 9, 2019

OK, let’s pump the brakes.

Should the Patriots be considered the favorites in the AFC? As always, yes. But the Kansas City Chiefs also are a terrific team, one which must be taken seriously.

Thankfully, the Patriots and Chiefs will renew their burgeoning rivalry Dec. 8 in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images