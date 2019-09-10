Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It remains to be seen whether the Antonio Brown experiment will work in New England.

However, Cris Carter is among those who believes the star receiver makes the Patriots the clear-cut favorites in the AFC.

Despite representing everything the “Patriot Way” is not supposed to be about, Brown should electrify a Patriots receiving corps that already includes Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman, among others. And during Tuesday morning’s “First Things First” episode, Carter explained why, according to him, Brown has put New England on a collision course with Super Bowl LIV.

“Last year, Kansas City couldn’t stop the Patriots, and that was without Josh Gordon,” Carter said. “Now, I’m getting ready to add Antonio Brown and Josh? … The Patriots are going to be at least 14-2. The Patriots land up in Super Bowl 54.”

Hey, there’s something to be said for being confident in your take.

Brown and the Patriots finalized a contract Monday night. The star receiver is on track to debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

