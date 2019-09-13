Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick might not know what the “Patriot Way” is, but Jason Whitlock does, and he’s losing respect for it.

The New England Patriots have been surrounded by controversy this week as a result of rape accusations against recently-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown.

During Thursday’s airing of “Speak for Yourself” on FS1, Jason Whitlock indicated that he has heaps of respect for the Patriots, but what’s happening with Brown is making him lose some of that respect. In a lengthy rant, Whitlock goes as far as invoking Aaron Hernandez in addition to Brown.

“It’s all part of the narrative that these guys won but they did it any way possible,” Whitlock said. “There was no ethics guiding all of their decision making and it does make me lose some respect for them.”

Take a listen to his full comments below.

.@WhitlockJason explains why he’s lost respect for the ‘Patriot Way’ "It’s all part of the narrative that these guys won but they did it anyway possible. There was no ethics guiding all of their decision making and it does make me lose some respect for them." pic.twitter.com/7pycLJePFd — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 12, 2019

How people judge the Patriots dynasty ultimately is up to them, and it’s clear Whitlock has a defined stance on the matter.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images