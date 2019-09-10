Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright isn’t ready to say the New England Patriots are better than the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Shocking, we know.)

Wright, a Kansas City native who picked the Chiefs to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV, is among those skeptical that Antonio Brown makes New England a lock to make it to the Big Game. That opinion is not shared by his “First Things First” co-host, Cris Carter, who believes the Patriots are an unstoppable force.

“The Patriots-Chiefs were a coin flip to me,” Wright said Tuesday morning. “The idea that now, just crown the Patriots, barring a Tom Brady injury, I just don’t see it.”

So, will this experiment work? Are the Patriots really capable of handling a guy as volatile as Brown?

We should begin getting answers Sunday when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images