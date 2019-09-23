Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Phillip Dorsett took issue with the incompletion that ended his remarkable consecutive catch streak Sunday, but not for statistical reasons.

Dorsett was adamant after the New England Patriots’ 30-14 victory over the New York Jets that he’d caught a pass officials ruled incomplete early in the third quarter.

The play in question came on third-and-8 on the opening drive of the second half. Dorsett and quarterback Tom Brady immediately called for head coach Bill Belichick to challenge the ruling, which he did.

Dorsett believed he’d gotten both hands under the ball as he dove for it. Officials disagreed, upholding the original call following a video review.

“I wasn’t worried about (the streak),” Dorsett said after the game. “It was third down. I knew I had the first down, and I knew I caught it. It is what it is.”

The call snapped a streak of 26 consecutive regular-season targets caught for Dorsett that began in Week 5 of last season. It was the wideout’s lone incompletion in seven targets Sunday, as he finished with six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Dorsett, who currently serves as New England’s No. 3 receiver behind Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, has been on the receiving end of three of Brady’s seven touchdown passes this season. He ranks second on the team behind Edelman in receiving yards with 187 and tied for second in catches with 13 on 14 targets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images