Tom Brady continues to amaze at age 42.

Not only is the Patriots quarterback a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest player in NFL history. He also is showing no signs of slowing down this season, earning him the top spot in Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings through three weeks.

Obviously, a three-week sample size is small, but Skip Bayless explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he’s been “in awe” of Brady’s “flawless” performance this season while guiding New England to a 3-0 start.

Bayless, unlike colleague Shannon Sharpe, thus has no problem with Brady being No. 1 in PFF’s rankings, which notably pegged reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes as the sixth-best QB so far despite posting huge numbers in the Kansas City Chiefs’ three straight victories to open the 2019 campaign.

“Given the fact that Tom Brady is 42 years of age. Given the fact that people have written him off and sent him into the sunset dating all the way back to that 2014 Monday night nightmare at Kansas City, 41-14 — didn’t it start there, where people were writing him off, trying to retire him,” Bayless said. “But given all that, what’s happened in the interim. And I’m not going back in history; I’m just trying to keep this in perspective for you. But Tom Brady has had since then four Super Bowl appearances and he’s won three of them.

“That’s happened since he started getting retired by his critics. And now this has happened, albeit just three games in: He’s ranked No. 1 of 32 starting quarterbacks because he’s just been flawless. He’s been flawless. There’s been no negative plays. He hasn’t thrown one ball that could’ve been intercepted. He hasn’t fumbled one ball that should’ve been recovered by the opposition. He has been flawless. And what’s the breakdown here: ‘It’s reminiscent of his elite play from 2015-2017.’ He’s off to that kind of start. You have to accept that. You have to honor that, albeit early on, because I’m in awe of that.”

"Tom Brady is ranked #1 of 32 starting quarterbacks because he's just been flawless. It's reminiscent of his elite play from 2015-2017. He's off to that kind of start." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/HnjsThjQo7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2019

Brady has thrown for 911 yards with seven touchdowns to zero interceptions this season while leading the Patriots to wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. It’s worth noting that New England’s defense has been especially dominant, refusing to yield a single touchdown in that stretch, but the Patriots’ offense also appears to be firing on all cylinders thanks in large to Brady.

Brady is joined by Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson in the top five of PFF’s QB rankings through three weeks.

