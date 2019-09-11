Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson isn’t trying mirror any of his counterparts’ games, as he shouldn’t.

Jackson boasts a rare skill set of a strong arm and lightning quickness, and he’s barely scratched the surface of his potential. As such, it wouldn’t make sense for the Baltimore Ravens star to try to play like anyone other than himself, but there is one fellow signal-caller he looks up to.

The second-year QB joined FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday and was asked if there are any older quarterbacks he’s trying to emulate. Jackson made it clear he’s focusing on improving his own game, but he couldn’t help but tip his cap to arguably the best who’s ever played the position.

“I watch every quarterback in the league. There’s a reason we’re all here. But I don’t want to be like any other quarterback, just be myself. If anything, just better myself,” Jackson said. “One quarterback I’ll say: Tom Brady. You know, he has six championships and that’s where I’m trying to be at. I’ll say Tom, if anyone.”

Lamar Jackson doesn't want to be like any other QB, but he does respect Tom Brady's 6 rings. "There's a reason we're all here. I don't want to be like any other quarterback, just be myself." — @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/c0uacVaN9f — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 11, 2019

Jackson will be hard-pressed to even come close to matching Brady’s résumé, but the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner’s ambition can be appreciated nonetheless.

The Ravens QB posted his best game as a professional in Week 1, completing 17 of 20 pass attempts for 324 yards with five (!) touchdowns. With an eye-popping performance like that, Jackson had more than enough ground to stick it to his doubters after the game.

