Courtney Williams’ star appears to be rising among her peers.

The Connecticut Sun guard was named one of the WNBA’s “most underrated” players, per results of a survey of roughly two-thirds of the league’s players The Athletic published Wednesday. Williams garnered just 6.2 percent of the vote, but that number tied her with the Las Vegas Aces’ Dearica Hamby, the Chicago Sky’s Cheyenne Parker, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Chelsea Gray, the Washington Mystics’ Emma Meesseman and The Phoenix Mercury’s Leilani Mitchell for the top spot in the poll.

Williams is averaging a career-high 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game this season.

She has been instrumental in the Sun’s surge toward the postseason, as the WNBA last week named her the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Sun have clinched a double-bye into the WNBA playoff semifinals, where Williams, 25, will have the chance to reveal to the world the open secret about how well she really can play.

