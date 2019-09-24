Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Xander Bogaerts’ banner year end in some new hardware?

The Boston Red Sox shortstop finished fourth in a poll of 2019 American League MVP candidates MLB.com published Tuesday. MLB.com’s voting panel determined the historic season Bogaerts has enjoyed puts him in the running for the honor teammate Mookie Betts claimed last year.

“He’s (Bogaerts) one of two players with at least 30 homers, 50 doubles and 100 RBIs, and one of six shortstops in history with at least 51 doubles in a season,” MLB.com wrote.

Nevertheless, Bogaerts still trails Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (third), Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (second) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, the “runaway winner, garnering 36 of 37 first-place votes” in MLB.com’s AL MVP poll.

Boagaerts is the only Red Sox player who cracked the AL MVP, Cy Young Award or Rookie of the Year polls. With just six games remaining in the 2019 season, he probably won’t overtake Trout, nor will one of his teammates surge into awards contention at the last moment.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images