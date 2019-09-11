Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have been bright spots for the Red Sox in an otherwise frustrating season in Boston.

Each player had 49 doubles heading into Tuesday’s first of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which tied them with Chicago Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos.

According to the Red Sox, a player has hit at least 50 doubles just eight times, but there’s never been two players to reach that mark.

Well, Devers made it that much easier to accomplish when he doubled in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s contest off Blue Jays pitcher T.J. Zeuch. The two-bagger also made the 22-year-old the youngest player to ever reach 50 doubles in a season, per the team.

Bogaerts did not start Tuesday night, but there’s still plenty of time for him to hit (at least) one more double.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images