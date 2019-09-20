Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2012, the New York Yankees have officially clinched the American League East crown.

With a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, the Yankees officially dethroned the Boston Red Sox as AL East Champions. The win also gives the Yankees 100 victories on the season as their successful campaign continues to roll on.

Masahiro Tanaka grabbed the division-clinching victory for the Yankees as he went seven strong, giving up four hits and just one earned run with six strikeouts on the night. Aroldis Chapman nailed it down in the ninth with two strikeouts to pick up his 37th save of the year.

This ends the Red Sox’s record run of three straight seasons atop the AL East.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images