A couple of New York Yankees stars used their trip to Boston this week as an opportunity to visit David Ortiz.

Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion caught up with Ortiz prior to the Yankees’ four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, according to photos posted Thursday to Instagram.

Ortiz, who is on the mend after being shot June 9 while sitting outside at a restaurant in his native Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, shared a photo of himself and Encarnacion, along with the caption: “My boy came to check up on his boy !!!”

Encarnacion reposted the photo. And Sanchez also showed support for Ortiz by posting a photo from the get-together, along with the caption: “Honored, Mr. Ortiz. Wishing you a long life so you can continue to help and inspire future generations. #HeIsBigPapi”

Ortiz, who retired from Major League Baseball in 2016 after spending his final 14 seasons in Boston, never played with Encarnacion or Sanchez, but he played against both, and all three men hail from the Dominican Republic. There’s obviously a great deal of mutual respect, even with Ortiz, 43, in retirement and Encarnacion, 36, and Sanchez, 26, looking to make life difficult for Big Papi’s former team in the American League East.

Ortiz was released from the hospital on July 26 after undergoing three surgeries to repair damage he suffered in the June attack. It appears the Red Sox legend is in good spirits, with his first public photo of himself being posted Aug. 25 when he dropped off his daughter at college.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images