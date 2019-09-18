Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At age 42, Tom Brady and Zdeno Chara have extended their incredibly-successful careers longer than the majority of athletes in their respective sports.

On Tuesday, the two Boston legends got together for Tom Brady’s grand opening of the TB12 Performance and Recovery Center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Chara stopped by the red carpet to take pictures with Brady outside the facility before heading into the event, as fans clamored for their own photos.

(You can watch footage of the two stars here and here.)

Chara is the NHL’s oldest active player, so it’s no surprise he’s a supporter of the TB12 method considering how important fitness and dietary restrictions likely have become in his routine.

The defenseman inked a one-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins this past March, while Brady has the New England Patriots out to a stellar 2-0 start to their 2019 campaign.

At this rate, the two stars might play until they’re each 100-plus years old.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images