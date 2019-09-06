Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins all but certainly will be without Kevan Miller and John Moore to begin the season, and there’s a chance they could be without Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo or both.

Now, it appears it’s not a slam dunk that Zdeno Chara skates on Opening Night.

You’ll remember the B’s captain played through a broken jaw in the final games of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, which impeded him from being able to speak. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also revealed to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan last month that Chara had a small procedure on his elbow but probably would be fine.

Speaking to the media Friday for the first time in months, Chara indicated there’s a possibility he might not play in the Bruins’ season opener Oct. 3.

“I think I should be, but it’s a process of making sure there are no setbacks or any discomfort,” Chara, who didn’t disclose specifics of his injuries, said, via The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

Such a loss would be big for the Bruins, but there’s still just under a month until the season begins, so there’s ample time for the picture to become clearer.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images